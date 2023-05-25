Azerbaijan working to build infrastructure for distribution of electricity in Shusha

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 25. Work is underway to build an infrastructure for the distribution of electricity in Azerbaijan’s Shusha, Assistant to the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Kanan Guliyev said, Trend reports.

Guliyev made the remark at the 66th meeting of the Working Group on Energy Supply of the Interdepartmental Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters, created to centrally resolve issues in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to him, to date, five power plants with a capacity of 35 kWh have already been built.

"In Shusha and Dashalty village, in particular on the Dashalty river, a reservoir has been built, new pumps and water pipelines have been installed with a total length of nine kilometers," he said.

He also noted that starting from 2023, work has begun on the design and integration of the internal roads of Shusha city with external transport communications.

"This work will be carried out in full accordance with the general plan of the city. Thus, one part of the road will connect Fuzuli with Shusha. A four-lane road is expected to be built," he said.