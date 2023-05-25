Azerbaijan testing work of substations in Shusha

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 25. Work is underway to test substations with a capacity of 35 kWh in Shusha, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Elnur Sultanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 66th meeting of the Working Group on Energy Supply Issues of the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters, established for the purpose of centralized resolution of issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan from Armenian occupation.

According to him, such types of substations are the most efficient and safe according to world practice.

"Upon completion of testing of this type of substations, we plan to put into operation similar substations throughout the territory of Azerbaijan," he said.

"I believe that the experience of creating energy infrastructure in Karabakh will help create the similar ones in Nakhchivan as well as in other territories of Azerbaijan," he said.