BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Pakistan has 30,000 MW worth of green energy potential, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said during the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

According to him, 10,000 MW account for solar energy, and the rest - other types.

"In order to implement these projects, we plan to attract foreign investment. Our government also finances their implementation," Malik noted.

"In the coming five-seven years, Pakistan aims to reduce carbon emissions and in this area it's very important to establish synergy with other countries. We, as partners, need to unite for the implementation of green projects," the minister added.

The Baku Energy Week is taking place in the capital of Azerbaijan, combining three prestigious events under one brand from May 31 to June 3.

