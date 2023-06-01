Azerbaijan provides stable pricing policy for energy market - SOCAR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijan provides a stable pricing policy for the energy market, First Deputy Vice-President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Vitaliy Baylarbayov said during the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan, having signed both bilateral and multilateral gas contracts with partners from the European Union, ensures the energy security of this region, and also balances the pricing policy of this market.

"Prices for Azerbaijani gas don't change. We have signed long-term contracts with partners, within which prices remain stable, regardless of market prices," he added.

The Baku Energy Week is taking place in the capital of Azerbaijan, combining three prestigious events under one brand from May 31 to June 3.

The 28th International Caspian Oil&Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) are being held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week.

Baku Energy Week is traditionally held with the support of the Ministry of Energy and SOCAR.

Besides Azerbaijan, the US, Germany, Austria, Belarus, UAE, Bulgaria, UK, Vietnam, China, Algeria, Philippines, Finland, France, Georgia, Spain, Israel, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Canada, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Uzbekistan, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Türkiye and Japan are represented at the event.