Azerbaijan starts production of Euro-5 diesel fuel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Starting from the second quarter of 2023, the Heydar Aliyev Refinery commenced the production of Euro-5 standard diesel fuel, Trend reports.

Furthermore, it is planned to commence the production of Euro-5 standard gasoline from the first quarter of 2024, according to the data from Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR.

Currently, a modernization and reconstruction project is underway at the refinery.

The plant currently produces around 30 types of products, including liquefied petroleum gas, gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, industrial fuel oil, household fuel oil, petroleum coke, bitumen, lubricating oils, as well as liquefied gas fractions, naphtha, and dry gas.

Approximately 10 percent of the total production is exported. Over the course of 70 years, the refinery has processed over 364 million tons of crude oil.

