Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

OPEC+ holds meeting to assess oil market situation - Iraqi Oil Minister

Oil&Gas Materials 2 June 2023 21:47 (UTC +04:00)
OPEC+ holds meeting to assess oil market situation - Iraqi Oil Minister

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. At the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna on June 4, countries will assess the current situation in the oil market and make a decision based on this analysis, Iraqi Oil Minister Hayyan Abdel Ghani told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that OPEC + has proven its ability to closely predict the situation in the oil market in the past, and their decisions are aimed at achieving stability. At the meeting, participants will discuss current market parameters and make appropriate decisions based on their policies.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more