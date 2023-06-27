Azerbaijani oil prices up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $77.15 per barrel on June 26, increasing by $0.58 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.52 per barrel, up by $0.63 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $52.54 per barrel, up by $0.5 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, increased by $0.43 compared to the previous price and made up $73.55 per barrel on June 26.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 27, 2023)