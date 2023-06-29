Moldova imports gas through IGB, interested in further purchases (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Moldova has imported gas through the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) and is interested in further purchases, State Secretary of Moldova’s Energy Ministry Constantin Borosan said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"I want to emphasize that Moldova was the first country to use this gas pipeline. It happened when our country faced an energy crisis. We had to search for natural gas in alternative markets and find reliable partners. IGB was commissioned for commercial operation in October 2022, and in late October and early November, the state company Energocom from Moldova was the first company to use this gas pipeline," he explained.

Regarding the volumes, Borosan stated that Moldova received around 200 million cubic meters of natural gas through the IGB.

"This helped us ensure strategic reserves of natural gas and get through the winter. We reserved capacities in the IGB, and we’ve already used them. Moldova plans to continue reserving capacities in this interconnector. As soon as we find suppliers, Energocom can enter into commercial contracts. Naturally, we are interested and will utilize these capacities," said the state secretary.

IGB started commercial deliveries on October 1, 2022.

Since the beginning of the heating season, the interconnector has provided approximately one-third of Bulgaria's winter natural gas consumption. IGB is the first route for diversified natural gas supplies to Bulgaria, ensuring enhanced supply security and making a significant contribution to competition in the natural gas market, which is a prerequisite for optimizing prices for businesses and residential consumers in the country.

While the annual supply of 1 billion cubic meters under the contract with Azerbaijan is the foundation of the project, the IGB has long-term capacities reserved by other shippers. Most of them are entirely new to the Bulgarian market. The interconnector will gain access to multiple gas sources in 2024.