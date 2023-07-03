Bulgartransgaz initiates market test for capacity demand

SOFIA, Bulgaria, July 3. Bulgartransgaz EAD of Bulgara has commenced a market test to assess the capacity demand at interconnection points, Trend reports.

In this regard, Bulgartransgaz EAD is informing current and potential users of the gas transmission network about the opportunity to submit non-binding forecasts for incremental capacity demand at the interconnection points.

The objective of this market test is to gauge the interest of market participants in transporting additional quantities of natural gas through the Bulgartransgaz EAD network. Interested parties are encouraged to submit their information, without any fee for evaluation and processing, within eight weeks from the start of the annual auction for annual capacity, specifically by August 28, 2023.

Through the Regional Booking Platform (RBP), Bulgartransgaz performs capacity allocation at all interconnection points and domestic points; congestion management procedures; secondary market services; information exchange, reporting and publishing information related to the capacity allocation.

Bulgartransgaz’s gas infrastructure consists of gas transmission network and an underground gas storage facility Chiren (Chiren UGS), connected to it.

---

