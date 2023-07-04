Azerbaijani energy minister to take part in 8th OPEC international seminar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has left for Austria to participate in the 8th OPEC International Seminar themed 'Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Energy Transition', the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The event will take place in Vienna on July 5-6.

A number of bilateral meetings are planned to be held during the visit.

Azerbaijan’s energy transition is driven by several factors, including the country’s growing economy, increasing energy demand, and concerns about climate change. The country’s focus on sustainable solutions is also evident in its foreign policy agenda, which includes promoting green energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

With a population of approximately 10 million and making only a tiny contribution to worldwide greenhouse gas emissions, Azerbaijan has rapidly developed and modernized its energy infrastructure.