Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $79.28 per barrel on July 6, decreasing by $1.16 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $78.00 per barrel, down by $1.11 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $56.07 per barrel, lowering by $0.8 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by $1.27 cents compared to the previous price and made up $75.59 per barrel on July 6.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 7, 2023)