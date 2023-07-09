Turkmengaz division exceeds gas condensate production plan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 9. The Lebapgazchykarysh department of the Turkmengaz State Concern in Turkmenistan produced over 18,150 tons of gas condensate from January through May 2023, Trend reports.

During the specified period, the department exceeded the production plan by 377 tons.

The production plan of the enterprise from January through May 2023 was set at about 17,773 tons of gas condensate.

The department produced more than 45,400 tons of gas condensate in 2022, which is the raw material for the Seydi Oil Refinery. The plan for its extraction was exceeded by 8 percent.

Meanwhile, these results were achieved due to increased productivity of gas fields, and repair and resumption of operation of inactive wells.