Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Azerbaijani oil prices have dropped this week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, fell by $0.07 (0.08 percent) this week compared to last week's figure and amounted to $83.66 per barrel. The maximum price for it during the reporting period was $84.3 per barrel, the minimum – $82.96.
This week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $82.43 per barrel, which is $0.1 (0.12 percent) less in comparison with last week. The maximum price for it was $83.09 per barrel, the minimum – $81.69.
The average price of URALS crude oil increased by $1.15 (1.9 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $61.94 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS was $64.42 per barrel, while the minimum – $60.06.
The average price for Brent Dated oil fell by 0.25 percent (or $0.2) to $79.55 per barrel this week. The maximum price for Brent was $80.37 per barrel, and the minimum – $ 78.64 per barrel.
|
Oil/date
|
July 17, 2023
|
July 18, 2023
|
July 19, 2023
|
July 20, 2023
|
July 21, 2023
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$82.96
|
$83.53
|
$84.30
|
$83.37
|
$84.15
|
$83.66
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$81.69
|
$82.27
|
$83.09
|
$82.14
|
$82.95
|
$82.43
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$60.06
|
$60.73
|
$62.31
|
$62.19
|
$64.42
|
$61.94
|
Brent Dated
|
$78.64
|
$79.41
|
$80.21
|
$79.12
|
$80.37
|
$79.55
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 22, 2023)