Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

Oil&Gas Materials 22 July 2023 13:45 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Azerbaijani oil prices have dropped this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, fell by $0.07 (0.08 percent) this week compared to last week's figure and amounted to $83.66 per barrel. The maximum price for it during the reporting period was $84.3 per barrel, the minimum – $82.96.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $82.43 per barrel, which is $0.1 (0.12 percent) less in comparison with last week. The maximum price for it was $83.09 per barrel, the minimum – $81.69.

The average price of URALS crude oil increased by $1.15 (1.9 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $61.94 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS was $64.42 per barrel, while the minimum – $60.06.

The average price for Brent Dated oil fell by 0.25 percent (or $0.2) to $79.55 per barrel this week. The maximum price for Brent was $80.37 per barrel, and the minimum – $ 78.64 per barrel.

Oil/date

July 17, 2023

July 18, 2023

July 19, 2023

July 20, 2023

July 21, 2023

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$82.96

$83.53

$84.30

$83.37

$84.15

$83.66

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$81.69

$82.27

$83.09

$82.14

$82.95

$82.43

Urals (EX NOVO)

$60.06

$60.73

$62.31

$62.19

$64.42

$61.94

Brent Dated

$78.64

$79.41

$80.21

$79.12

$80.37

$79.55

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 22, 2023)

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more