Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

7th coupon payment was made on SOCAR bonds

Oil&Gas Materials 1 August 2023 14:21 (UTC +04:00)
7th coupon payment was made on SOCAR bonds

Follow Trend on

Sadraddin Aghjayev
Sadraddin Aghjayev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. According to the SOCAR Capital Company, the next coupon payment on SOCAR bonds - issued for a period of 5 years at a par of $1,000 with an annual coupon rate of 4.5 % and quarterly payment schedule - was credited to the bond holders’ accounts on 1 August.

As a result of the seventh coupon payment, new SOCAR bonds, which have become the most in-demand securities for the period from the moment of their public offering on the Baku Stock Exchange through present, brought $1.125 million of income to bond holders. The total income of bond holders, therefore, reached $7,875,000 (at the end of the 5-year period, the total income will be 22.5 million US dollars).

The fact that the amount of operations in the secondary market has exceeded $35 million for 21 months and the number of transactions has reached 520 indicates a strong demand for these securities.

SOCAR bonds, which can be subscribed in SOCAR bond kiosks created in ASAN Service centers No 1 and 5 as well as in all investment companies registered in Azerbaijan, are highly liquid and their price never drops below the par value ($1000).

Please be advised that the next coupon payment on SOCAR bonds will take place on 1 November 2023.

Latest

Latest

Read more