7th coupon payment was made on SOCAR bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. According to the SOCAR Capital Company, the next coupon payment on SOCAR bonds - issued for a period of 5 years at a par of $1,000 with an annual coupon rate of 4.5 % and quarterly payment schedule - was credited to the bond holders’ accounts on 1 August.

As a result of the seventh coupon payment, new SOCAR bonds, which have become the most in-demand securities for the period from the moment of their public offering on the Baku Stock Exchange through present, brought $1.125 million of income to bond holders. The total income of bond holders, therefore, reached $7,875,000 (at the end of the 5-year period, the total income will be 22.5 million US dollars).

The fact that the amount of operations in the secondary market has exceeded $35 million for 21 months and the number of transactions has reached 520 indicates a strong demand for these securities.

SOCAR bonds, which can be subscribed in SOCAR bond kiosks created in ASAN Service centers No 1 and 5 as well as in all investment companies registered in Azerbaijan, are highly liquid and their price never drops below the par value ($1000).

Please be advised that the next coupon payment on SOCAR bonds will take place on 1 November 2023.