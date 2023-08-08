Oil prices topping up in world markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Prices on the world oil market are slightly rising, Trend reports.

This was stated in the publication of Chinese customs data indicating an increase in oil imports into the country since the beginning of the year.

The price of October futures for Brent Crude Oil rose by 0.05 percent to $85.38 per barrel, and September futures for WTI - by 0.11 percent, to $82.03.

Furthermore, oil imports to China climbed by 12.4 percent year on year, reaching 325.8 million tons of oil from January to July. At the same time, natural gas imports grew 7.6 percent year on year to 66.9 million tons during the same period.

In general, total imports and exports fell by 14.5 percent and 12.4 percent, respectively, in July.

Furthermore, because China is one of the world's major oil importers, these figures are critical for the worldwide market.