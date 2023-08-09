Azerbaijani oil prices recede

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta brand totaled $89.45 per barrel on August 8, remained at the level of the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan brand currently costs $88.5 per barrel, which is $0.05 less than the previous price.

Additionally, Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. URALS cost $73.02 a barrel when shipped from the port, an increase of $0.28 from the previous price.

Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent Dated oil produced in the North Sea increased by $0.11 from the previous day on August 7 to $86.66 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on August 9, 2023)