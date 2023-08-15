Azerbaijani oil prices down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $90.86 per barrel on August 14, decreasing $0.54 compared to the previous price, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $89.9 per barrel, down by $0.56 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $73.22 per barrel, down by $0.88 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, declined by $0.61 compared to the previous price and made up $87.82 per barrel on August 14.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on August 15, 2023)