Oil&Gas Materials 22 August 2023 11:46 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan sign roadmap for energy cooperation dev't

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have signed a roadmap for the development of energy cooperation, the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.

"We signed a new roadmap for the development of our energy cooperation of 2023-2025 with the Energy Minister of Uzbekistan Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov. We have many future energy projects and our energy partnership will further strengthen our relations," said the minister on his page on X (Twitter).

