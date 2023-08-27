Indonesia increases imports of Azerbaijani crude oil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. Azerbaijan exported over 134,150 tons of crude oil and petroleum products to Indonesia from January through July 2023, which is 0.86 percent of the total export of raw materials from Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

On an annual basis, this indicator increased by 7.97 percent (9,550 tons).

The value of exports of Azerbaijani oil and petroleum products to Indonesia in the specified period amounted to $88.7 million. This is 16.2 percent ($17.1 million) less than in the same period of 2022.

In general, Azerbaijan exported over 15.5 million tons of oil and petroleum products, 5.33 percent less than during the same period the previous year (16.4 million tons) from January through July 2023. Oil exports were above $9.4 billion, which is $2.9 billion (23.82 percent) less than the period from January to July 2022.