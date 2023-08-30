Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss priority directions of energy sector development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Azerbaijan and the World Bank (WB) have discussed priority directions for energy sector development, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, the relevant discussions were held at the meeting of Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov with the new WB manager for Azerbaijan, Stefanie Stallmeister.

During the conversation, the implementation of projects in Azerbaijan with the technical and financial support of the World Bank was highly appreciated, and opinions were exchanged on cooperation with the Bank and priority directions for the development of the country's energy sector.

Information was also presented on energy transition, energy efficiency, renewable energy sources, and energy projects realized from the Caspian Sea to Europe, including an assessment of wind energy potential in the Caspian Sea.

In addition, the meeting touched upon the preparation of a new World Bank Group Partnership Framework Document for Azerbaijan covering 2023–2028.

Stefanie Stallmeister took over the duties of WB Regional Manager for Azerbaijan on July 1, 2023. Prior to this appointment, she held the position of the World Bank's Country Manager for Vietnam, East Asia, and the Pacific.