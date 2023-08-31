World oil prices remain stable

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 31. Global oil prices have remained stable on Thursday morning, as investors analyze the impact of the previous day's factors, Trend reports.

The price of November futures for Brent crude rose by 0.09 percent and reached $85.32 per barrel, while October futures for WTI crude rose by 0.11 percent to $81.72.

The official statistics have shown 10.6 million barrel decline in US commercial oil reserves for the week which ended on August 25, more than the expected decline of 3.3 million barrels. This is the third week in a row that the reserves have declined much faster than analysts' forecasts.

Investors have also paid attention to statistics from China. According to the country's State Statistics Office, Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in the local industrial sector rose to 49.7 points in August, up from the 49.3 points in the previous month. This growth surpassed the expectations of analysts, who predicted an increase in the index to only 49.4 points.