Russia wants to use Azerbaijan, Armenia to supply electricity to Iran, other states

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Russia is considering the possibility of using territories of Azerbaijan, Armenia to send gas to Iran, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Trend reports.

"We're exploring the option of delivering electricity through Azerbaijan to Armenia, from there to Iran and possibly further to other countries," he noted, adding that this is about energy supplies of 300 MW.

According to the minister, Moscow is negotiating with Tehran and Baku to initially utilize existing infrastructure.

Previously, the Iranian Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian announced that Iran will soon begin exchanging electricity with Russia through the territory of Azerbaijan.

He added that the electrical grids had been synchronized at one stage, but relay protections needed to be coordinated.

Work is underway on the project to create a North-South energy corridor between Iran, Azerbaijan, and Russia, with the goal of synchronizing the electrical grids of these three countries.