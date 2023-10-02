Turkmenistan wants to actively develop its oil and gas potential

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 2. The development of the oil and gas industry is one of the most important directions of Turkmenistan's energy strategy, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a meeting of the People's Council of the country held on September 24, 2023.

He noted that in this regard, it is necessary to complete the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, attract foreign investment for the development of the Turkmen section of the Caspian Sea, develop new technologies and modernize the technical capabilities of drilling.

Furthermore, Berdimuhamedov stressed the need to expand the boundaries of deep processing of hydrocarbon resources and exchange experience with leading foreign companies on the introduction of digital technologies and geological exploration.

"The development of the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan, which has rich reserves of energy resources, diversification of natural gas supplies to world markets, processing of oil and gas resources for the production of high–quality products meeting international standards, is one of the most important directions of our state's energy strategy," the president stressed.

Turkmenistan's oil and gas sector plays a key role in the country's economy, providing significant revenues due to extensive reserves of natural resources, such as natural gas and oil, and is an important source of energy exports to the world market.