Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The price for Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on October 17 decreased by $1.03 and amounted to $94.28 per barrel, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri Light on a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan decreased by $1.08 to $92.34 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $78.52 per barrel, down by $1.06 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, fell by $1.29 compared to the previous price and made up $91.76 per barrel on October 17.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on October 18.