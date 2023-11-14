SOCAR, Venezuela discuss expansion of energy co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. President of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR Rovshan Najaf and Venezuelan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Christopher Alberto Martinez Berroteran recently engaged in talks regarding the promising avenues for advancing energy cooperation, Trend reports via SOCAR.

During the discussions, the ambassador received a comprehensive briefing on Azerbaijan's global energy initiatives, gaining insights into SOCAR's operational framework and long-term strategic objectives.

The dialogue also spotlighted collaboration prospects between SOCAR and Venezuelan enterprises in the oil and gas sectors, emphasizing knowledge exchange in hydrocarbon resource development, decarbonization efforts, and personnel training.

Back in 2010, SOCAR signed swap deals with Belarus and Venezuela on oil supplies in the amount of 5 million tons of oil per year from 2011.

SOCAR operates in diverse sectors, encompassing oil and gas field exploration, oil, gas, and gas condensate extraction, processing, and transportation, alongside the distribution of oil and petrochemical products in both domestic and international markets. Furthermore, the company plays a crucial role in supplying natural gas to both industrial enterprises and the general population of Azerbaijan, as well as extending its services to Europe.

Beyond Azerbaijan, SOCAR is actively involved in numerous international ventures, spanning countries such as Türkiye, Georgia, Romania, Switzerland, Germany, and Ukraine. Additionally, the company engages in significant trading operations primarily based in Switzerland, Singapore, and Nigeria.

