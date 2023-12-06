Iran inaugurates new solar power plant in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Iran launched a new solar power plant with a capacity of 700 kilowatt-hours in its capital city, Tehran on December 6, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mahmoud Kamani, the deputy minister of energy, and other officials.

The solar power plant uses photovoltaic panels, which convert sunlight into electricity. The plant was built by Mapna Electric & Control Engineering & Manufacturing Company. The company also installed the three 250-kilowatt inverters in the plant. The project was completed by local experts in four months.

The electricity generated by the solar power plant is fed into the national grid, and the state guarantees to buy it.

Iran has a renewable energy capacity of roughly 1,090 megawatts, largely from solar power facilities.

The country has recently begun the construction of 24 new solar power facilities with a total capacity of 1,500 megawatts.

---

