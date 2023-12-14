Azerbaijani gas supply to Serbia sparks expansion of Southern Gas Corridor’s geography

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The recent inauguration of the Interconnector Bulgaria-Serbia (IBS) will facilitate the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor's geographical reach as Azerbaijani gas begins to flow into Serbia, a source in Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry told Trend.

The source emphasized that the launch of IBS represents a significant step in diversifying Europe's gas market, with Serbia becoming a new partner in this endeavor.

"The introduction of Azerbaijani gas to Serbia through IBS will increase the number of countries importing gas from Azerbaijan. This expansion aligns with Azerbaijan's mission to be Europe's reliable energy partner, enhancing its role in bolstering the continent's energy security," the source explained.

Highlighting the broader impact, the source mentioned that this project will grant Serbia access to new gas markets. Additionally, the interconnector will enable gas flow to Central and Eastern Europe, contributing to the ongoing expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor beyond its initial routes.

The source underscored collaborative efforts by key entities, including Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ (Hungary), Eurstream (Slovakia), and Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR. They signed a Memorandum of Understanding for Encouraging Cooperation on April 25 in Sofia, laying the groundwork for future interconnectors and creating prospects for transporting Azerbaijani gas to more countries.

The gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Serbia (IBS) was inaugurated December 10. It connects the gas transmission networks of the two countries, diversifying supply routes and improving regional market integration. IBS will allow Serbia to get access to Azerbaijani gas.

Its completion is a major achievement of regional cooperation in the Central and South-Eastern Europe energy connectivity (CESEC) initiative and a project of key importance in the current geopolitical context. One important factor is that it will open Serbia’s gas market for non-Russian gas sources.

The pipeline from the town of Novi Iskar (BG) to Niš (SR) via the Dimitrovgrad border point, with a total length of approximately 170 km, was recognised under EU energy infrastructure rules as a Project of Common Interest. It has received more than €83 million of EU funding through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), plus structural funds for the Bulgarian Section and support from the EU’s Instrument of Pre-Accession for the Serbian part. Following its construction, the gas interconnection will have an annual capacity of 1.8 bcm with a reverse flow capability.

