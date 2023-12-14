European Commission sets up Large-scale Skills Partnership in energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. With the endorsement of the European Commission, key players in the energy industry have established a Large-scale Skills Partnership (LSP) as part of the EU Pact for Skills initiative, Trend reports via the European Commission.

Reportedly, this collaborative effort aims to enhance skills development within the energy sector across Europe, addressing the pressing need for workforce capabilities in the context of the clean energy transition. Despite positive trends in the employment rate within this sector, the latest Competitiveness progress report on clean energy technologies highlights potential skills shortages that could impede the growth of the clean energy sector.

“In 2023, nearly 4 in 5 SMEs are reporting that it is generally difficult for them to find workers with the right skills, and 25% of EU businesses involved in electrical equipment manufacturing faced shortages in the labour market,” says the European Commission.

Building on the outcomes of the Erasmus+ Blueprint Alliance, which concentrates on skills for the digitalization of the energy value chain, industry stakeholders and research organizations are uniting to develop, implement, and disseminate specialized training programs that address the challenges posed by the digitalization of the energy system.

This newly established large-scale skills partnership represents a pivotal initiative outlined in the Action Plan for the Digitalization of the Energy System, adopted in October 2022. It aligns with the Commission's priorities of the European Green Deal and the digital transition, in harmony with the REPowerEU plan. Moreover, it will complement existing skills partnerships within the renewable energy industrial ecosystem, covering both on- and offshore renewable energy, as well as the digital ecosystem skills partnership.

