Turkmenistan attaches great importance to Galkynysh field

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 14. The Galkynysh gas field, which occupies one of the leading places in the world in terms of energy reserves, is of great political and economic importance for Turkmenistan, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said, Trend reports.

According to him, Turkmenistan's strategy for the development of natural gas exports on an integrated basis is based on increasing the possibilities of extracting hydrocarbon resources.

He noted that currently Turkmenistan pays great attention to the processing of natural gas and the production of products in high demand on the world market.

Speaking about increasing fuel production, the President focused on conducting work at the fields using scientific achievements, as well as compliance with environmental protection standards.

In this context, Turkmenistan's commitment to cooperation with international structures was discussed in the light of the country's recent participation in the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, held in the UAE in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively engaged in the diversification of its energy sector, placing special emphasis on advancing the gas industry. This effort is notable considering the nation's abundant natural gas reserves, and it involves ambitious initiatives spanning the extraction, transportation, and export of this crucial energy resource.

