Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. On December 14, the price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta climbed by $3.19 to $81.5 per barrel, compared to the previous week, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan also increased by $3.19 (to $80.12 per barrel).

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $60.06 per barrel, which is $2.88 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $3.19 on December 14 compared to the previous indicator, to $77.28 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on December 15.

