Azerbaijani SOCAR counts on reaching zero emissions by 2050

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Current scientific and technological breakthroughs will enable Azerbaijan's State Oil Company (SOCAR) to meet its obligations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf said at the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum, Trend reports.

"We aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The current scientific research will allow us to achieve these goals in a short time," the official noted.

Najaf pointed out that green energy projects are currently being implemented in Azerbaijan by a number of companies.

“Many of them are directed at the home market. Thus, the power generated as part of the collaboration between SOCAR and bp is intended to be consumed as part of the project in which both businesses are partners,” he added.

The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku today.

The forum will explore opportunities for expanding Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed.

More than 600 representatives from government institutions and the private sector from both countries are participating in the event.

The forum is featuring panel sessions covering investment, trade, agriculture, defense industry, green energy, and health tourism sectors.

