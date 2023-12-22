Department of Turkmengaz increases gas condensate production

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 22. The Lebapgazchykarysh department of the Turkmengaz State Concern in Turkmenistan produced over 36,000 tons of gas condensate from January through November this year, Trend reports.

During the specified period, the division of the relevant state concern exceeded the production plan by 3 percent, or by 1,050 tons of gas condensate.

Furthermore, the department's production plan for the first 11 months of this year was set at about 34,950 tons of gas condensate.

The department produced more than 45,400 tons of gas condensate in 2022, which is the raw material for the Seydi Oil Refinery. The plan for its extraction was exceeded by 8 percent.

Meanwhile, these outcomes were attained through heightened productivity in gas fields and the repair and reactivation of previously dormant wells.