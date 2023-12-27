Uzbekistan joins worldwide allies on array of key green energy initiatives (PHOTO)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 27. The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, jointly with international partners, took part in the solemn ceremony of commissioning and connection to the grid of five solar and one wind power plant in six regions of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The event was attended by Muhammad Jamil Al-Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, Wu Yun, Vice President of China Energy Engineering Corporation, Liu Zexiang, Chairman of the Board of China Energy International Group, Lin Xiaodang, Chairman of the Board of China Gezhouba Group, heads of SEPCO III, Dongfang Electric Corporation, who participated in the implementation of these energy projects.

During the address to the public, President Mirziyoyev noted that the full commissioning of the projects is valued at $2 billion and will result in 2 million households receiving uninterrupted access to electricity.

“Through the commissioning of the news plants, it will be possible to save 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas and the production of industrial products and services for $4 billion,” he said.

The head of state added that favorable conditions have been created for the development of the activities of the private sector and leading foreign companies in the industry in recent years.

“With their participation, projects are being successfully implemented to expand the potential of renewable energy in Uzbekistan. In particular, for the first time, solar power plants in Karmana and Nurabad districts with a total capacity of 200 MW were put into operation completely at the expense of foreign direct investment on the terms of a public-private partnership, which have so far generated 1 billion kWh of green energy,” he noted.

During his speech, the president touched upon the country’s plans for the further development of the green energy sphere.

“Currently, work is underway in our country on projects for the construction of 22 solar and wind power plants with a capacity of 9 GW. We will continue to expand our fruitful partnership with foreign companies.

In general, it is planned to increase the capacity of green power plants to 27 GW by 2030. This will save 25 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually and reduce emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere by 34 million tons," the leader of Uzbekistan stressed.

Meanwhile, Emirati Masdar has completed the implementation of projects for the construction of three modern solar photovoltaic plants in the Jizzakh, Samarkand, and Surkhandarya regions, with a total capacity of 900 MW. Moreover, the first stage of a 500 MW wind farm has been built in the Tamdyn district of the Navoi region.

In addition, the construction of the first stage of two solar stations with a total capacity of 1,000 MW has been completed in the Bukhara and Kashkadarya regions with the help of the Chinese Gezhouba Group energy company.

It is noteworthy that the construction work was completed in record time - in just nine months.