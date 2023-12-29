Azerbaijan to commission more HPPs in its liberated territories in 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. In Azerbaijan's Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, 12 new hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) will begin operations in 2024, Trend reports via AzerEnerji.

Simultaneously, the foundations for nine of them were laid in 2023.

"All 12 HPPs will produce green energy and will be put into operation in 2024," AzerEnergy noted.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in October this year that in the next two to three years, the total capacity of power plants in the Karabakh and East-Zangezur economic regions of the country will be brought to 500 MW.

In the East Zangezur economic region, more than 50 MW of generating capacities were created during 2021–2022, and they will be tripled in 2023.

The power generated from hydropower plants as well as solar panels and wind turbines is considered environmentally friendly.

According to AREA, 25 percent of Azerbaijan's total hydroelectric resources are located in its liberated from Armenian occupation territories.