Azerbaijani oil prices grow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on February 8 increased by $2.54 and amounted to $86.95 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $2.59 (to $85.43 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $65.34 per barrel, which is $2.91 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea grew by $2.79 on February 8 compared to the previous indicator, to $84.48 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on February 9.

