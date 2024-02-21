Azerbaijan, US agree on dialogue to align energy security and environmental goals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Azerbaijan and the US have reached an agreement to hold discussions aimed at aligning energy security and climate objectives, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry, following a meeting between the head of the ministry Parviz Shahbazov, and US Special Assistant to the President Sarah Ladislaw.

"Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov had a meeting at the White House with Sarah Ladislaw, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Climate and Energy, National Security Council," the Energy Ministry said.

The meeting reportedly delved into the significance of sustained collaboration for executing regional and global energy security initiatives. Additionally, discussions covered the role of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) amidst the complex energy crisis in the European Union.

"Over the past three years, the Southern Gas Corridor has supplied Europe with over 31 billion cubic meters of natural gas. Currently, Azerbaijan is spearheading the expansion of SGC and the enhancement of gas deliveries to Europe," the press release added.

During the meeting with Ladislaw, emphasis was placed on Azerbaijan's abundant renewable energy potential, which is directed towards achieving the country's energy transition goals and diversifying energy supplies to Europe.

"The Caspian-Black Sea-Europe green energy corridor project was discussed, highlighting the progress made in its implementation. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev strongly supports the development of green energy. Furthermore, Azerbaijan's leadership of COP29 underscores its dedication to green energy, climate initiatives, and decarbonization strategies," the ministry statement reads.

Regarding COP29, discussions revolved around Azerbaijan's national and global energy transition policies and plans. The conversation also touched upon potential contributions to the climate finance process and efforts to reduce methane emissions.

An agreement was reached to hold a dialogue on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US to harmonize energy security and climate goals.

