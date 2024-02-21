Azerbaijan's AERA, Georgian GNERC agree to share experience in energy issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA) and the National Commission of Georgia for the Regulation of Energy and Water Supply (GNERC) have agreed to share experience in energy issues, Trend reports via AERA.

This agreement was reflected in a memorandum of understanding in the field of energy regulation signed between AERA and GNERC.

The document was signed by the Chairman of the Board of AERA Samir Akhundov, and the Chairman of GNERC David Narmania.

The memorandum aims to develop and strengthen cooperation in the field of energy regulation, as well as create favorable conditions for the advancement of bilateral relations between AERA and GNERC.

Under the memorandum, the parties will also exchange information to develop legislation in this field, organize training programs on various topics, including the regulation of renewable energy and energy efficiency.

To note, AERA and GNERC have longstanding partnership relations. The parties have successfully collaborated within the framework of the Energy Regulators Regional Association (ERRA).

