Azerbaijan to refine several issues on electric grid connections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The draft roadmap of the working group of Azerbaijan on 'Connection to electric grids' will be refined considering the new proposals from the group experts, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

"The Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications hosted a meeting of the mentioned working group of the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings," the ministry said. "Issues related to taking necessary measures arising from the law of Azerbaijan dated December 30, 2023 'On amendments to the law of the Azerbaijan 'On electricity' were discussed. The working group's draft roadmap for 2024 was considered, and it was decided to refine it based on the new opinions and suggestions of experts."

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev and other representatives of the ministry, as well as experts from the ministries of economy, digital development, and transport, the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, Azerishig CJSC, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, and the Energy Regulatory Agency.

"The operation of the online application system for connecting to the power grid, comparative statistics on the number of online connections for the past period, reports from relevant institutions on the current situation with online payments were reviewed. Practical issues arising from the implementation of applications received in the online system of connection to the power supply grid were also discussed," the ministry added.

Discussions also took place on tasks related to the new World Bank report on electricity issues.

To note, Azerbaijan generated 2.4 billion kWh of electricity in January 2024. The country decreased electricity exports by 77.3 percent compared to January 2023, reducing it to 116.3 million kWh, while the imports rose by 75.9 percent to 19 million kWh.

