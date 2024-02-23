Azerbaijan's oil price on rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on February 22 increased by $0,52 and amounted to $88,14 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $0,69 (to $86.63 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $66.78 per barrel, which is $0,3 more than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea also increased by $0,07 on February 22 compared to the previous indication, to $85.52.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on February 23.

