bp launches gas production from Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field's East North flank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. bp has commenced gas production on the northeastern flank of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field as part of Stage 2 development of this contractual area, Trend reports via the statement of bp-Azerbaijan (the technical operator of the project).

"Production from the East-North flank commenced on 13 February 2024 following the successful completion of all related offshore construction and commissioning works," the company said.

According to the company, the East North flank consists of five wells, two production manifolds, two new flow lines with a total length of about 30 km and a number of subsea structures connected to the world class Shah Deniz reservoir.

"The existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently about 79 million standard cubic meters of gas per day or approximately 29 billion standard cubic meters per year," the company noted.

Besides, according to bp, as of January 2024, Shah Deniz field produced 209 billion cubic meters of gas and 45 million tons of condensate since the start of its development in 2006. In 2023, 26 billion cubic meters of gas were produced from the field, representing a four percent increase compared to the 2022 figure.

As earlier reported, wells on the western, southeastern, southwestern and northeastern flanks will be completed and gradually commissioned by 2027.

Shah Deniz Stage 2 (full-scale development) has been implemented since December 17, 2013 (after the final investment decision was signed in Baku).

The cost of Stage 2 is estimated at $28 billion.

Currently, gas production from the Shah Deniz field is carried out from the Alpha platform as part of Stage 1 (since 2006) and from the Bravo platform as part of Stage 2.

