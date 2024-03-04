SOCAR Türkiye Enerji updates on finished and planned gasification activities in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. SOCAR Türkiye Enerji A.S. (STEAS) has invested a total of $170 million in 2019-2023 in Kayserigaz and Bursagaz companies' work on gasification in Türkiye, Trend reports, referring to Head of GAS Business Unit Fuad Ibragimov.

"Bursagaz and Kayserigaz operate in Türkiye, serving 1.9 million clients. Meanwhile, Bursagaz serves 1.2 million consumers in 11 districts across the region, making it the fourth largest gas utility in Türkiye in terms of subscribers. This network spans 7,561 kilometers. Kayserigaz has 700,000 consumers and a network length of 6,675 kilometers," Ibrahimov said.

He announced STEAS' expanded investments in customer acquisition and network expansion, which would total 14,770 kilometers by the end of 2024, up from 14,236 kilometers now.



At the end of 2023, STEAS will commemorate 15 years of operations in Türkiye, having grown to become one of the country's leading integrated industrial companies and one of the largest foreign investors, with a total investment of about $20 billion.

