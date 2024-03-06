Azerbaijan's oil price declines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on March 5 decreased by $0.82 and amounted to $87.57 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan lowered by $0.97 (to $86.23 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $66.85 per barrel, which is $0.7 less than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea dropped by $0.91 on March 5 compared to the previous indication, to $85.36.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on March 6.

