Azerbaijani oil prices decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on March 7 decreased by $1.49 and amounted to $87.27 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan lowered by $1.51 (to $85.87 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $66.68 per barrel, which is $1.53 less than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea dropped by $1.49 on March 7 compared to the previous indication, to $85.36.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on March 8.

