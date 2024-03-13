Turkmenistan might export large volume of energy resources to Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 13. Turkmenistan might export a large volume of energy resources to Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Kazakhstan, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at the 15th meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

"Turkmenistan, which is one of the largest producers of energy resources, is ready to supply them to fraternal countries and increase the volume of ongoing supplies. We also have good opportunities to export Turkmen natural gas and electricity to Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Kazakhstan," he said.

He stated that Turkmenistan is driven by the necessity of establishing long-term, consistent collaboration within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, giving promising sectors particular consideration.

"Energy is one of them. Our nation believes that in light of the generally unstable conditions of the world energy markets, it is imperative to develop an efficient, dependable, and self-sufficient cooperation model. This will guarantee our states' increasing energy requirements," the chairman said.

Berdimuhamedov added that in the future it will be possible to create a permanent integrated energy transmission system, in which case the Turkic states will be able to fully take advantage of geographical proximity, resource potential, and means of supply.

"Currently, our country exports electricity to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. Furthermore, there are intentions to carry out significant projects involving these states in order to transport Turkmenistan's natural gas eastward," he stressed.