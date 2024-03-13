Turkmenistan invites Austrian companies to participate in implementation of TAPI project

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 13. Turkmenistan has invited Austrian companies to participate in the implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, Trend reports.

According to the official source, this was said during the meeting of the Turkmen delegation, which also included the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, and representatives of the Austrian business community, held at the Austrian Economic Chamber in Vienna city.

At the same time, at the event, the Turkmen side confirmed its commitment to the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline project for natural gas supplies to Europe.

As the Turkmen delegates noted, a systematic partnership with the EU has already been built in this area.

The Turkmen side also expressed readiness to discuss the supply of Austrian equipment and machinery to increase capacity and expand the country's transport infrastructure in order to ensure the export of Turkmen energy resources to world markets.

Furthermore, the parties noted that cooperation on renewable energy sources, reducing methane emissions into the atmosphere, and the utilization of associated gas in the fields of hydrocarbon resources is seen as urgent.

"Having announced its accession to the Global Methane Pledge and supporting the efforts of the international community to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Turkmenistan is moving to the use of modern environmentally friendly and resource-saving technologies in industry and transport," the Turkmen side stressed.

In this context, it was stated that the country is interested in studying the experience of hydrogen energy in Austria in order to create high-tech industries in Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan, possessing one of the largest natural gas reserves in the world, is actively developing its gas industry, building new pipelines, and modernizing existing gas production and processing facilities.

The country aims to increase gas production and exports by concluding long-term supply contracts with neighboring and distant countries, which helps strengthen its position in the global energy market and diversify the economy.