Azerbaijani gas can reach more countries through Serbia - ministry (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Through Serbia, Azerbaijani gas can now reach other countries in the region and the EU, a source at the Ministry of Mining and Energy of the Republic of Serbia told Trend.

"Serbia became more actively involved in the Southern Gas Corridor project at a later stage, but we worked expediently to become part of this large value chain that helps participating countries improve their energy security and conditions for economic growth. Until recently, Serbia had only one source and two directions of natural gas supply. Following the completion of construction and commissioning of the Serbia-Bulgaria Interconnector in December 2023, we gained the opportunity to connect to the Southern Gas Corridor via the Bulgaria-Greece interconnection. By connecting to the Southern Gas Corridor, the Republic of Serbia diversifies its supply routes and connects to gas sources from the Caspian region and the Middle East, as well as to the LNG terminal in the Greek port of Alexandroupolis," said the source.

The source went on to add that Serbia and Azerbaijan are traditionally friendly countries and strategic partners in many areas.

"We recognize Azerbaijan as one of the main partners on the path of diversification of gas supply sources. At the end of the construction of the Serbia-Bulgaria Interconnector, in Baku we agreed on deliveries of up to 400 million cubic meters of gas per year from Azerbaijan until 2026, a volume that could triple thereafter. Additionally, we leased 300 million cubic meters of gas per year at the LNG terminal in Greece.

Azerbaijani gas has already been recognized as part of the solution for diversifying gas supply sources in Europe. Owing to new gas interconnections, it is now contributing to the greater energy security of the Republic of Serbia and the region.

The construction of gas interconnections and improved connectivity with neighbouring countries not only enhances Serbia's energy security but also positions it as a transit country. Through Serbia, Azerbaijani gas can now reach other countries in the region and the EU," added the source.

