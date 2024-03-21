Azerbaijan, IAEA exploring possibility of using nuclear applications in detecting landmines – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Azerbaijan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are exploring the possibility of use of nuclear applications in detecting landmines, said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, addressing the Nuclear Energy Summit 2024 in Brussels, Trend reports.

“We extend our thanks to Belgium and the International Atomic Energy Agency for the kind invitation. We’re gathered here at the crucial time to deliberate on the environmentally cautious pathway of our global energy landscape. The inclusion of nuclear energy in the global stock take at COP28 as a means for reduction in greenhouse gas emissions was indeed a historic milestone. This development is a testament to the progress made collectively in ensuring the safety and security of nuclear energy and highlights the instrumental role of the IAEA,” he said.

Bayramov noted that the IAEA steps focusing on the environment impacts of nuclear energy most notably, the Atoms4Climate Initiative are commendable and deserve full support.

“As we explore the expanded use of nuclear energy, it is imperative that we redouble our efforts in addressing nuclear safety. Moreover, facilitating affordable access to nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes should remain a cornerstone of our collective endeavor. We, as the host country for COP29, are committed to spearheading efforts to produce tangible outcomes at this milestone event to be held in Baku later this year,” said Azerbaijan’s foreign minister.

He pointed out that ensuring the inclusion of facilitated and affordable nuclear energy technologies in the resource deliberations of the COP process is essential.

“In this context, we look forward to contributions by the IAEA to this process. At the national level Azerbaijan benefits from the peaceful use of nuclear technology in medical, agriculture and other fields. Together with IAEA, we are also exploring the possibility of use of nuclear applications in detecting landmines, which is a significant challenge for Azerbaijan. We’re currently finalizing our framework document with the IAEA for the next five years, which contains provisions on studying jointly with the IAEA the feasibility of use of nuclear energy in the context of Azerbaijan’s efforts in transitioning to clean energy,” Bayramov concluded.