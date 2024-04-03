The Republic of Congo eyes strong partnership with Azerbaijan’s SOCAR – minister (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. The Republic of Congo intends to build a strong partnership with Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, Jean-Claude Gakosso, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Congo, said in an exclusive interview with Trend, as he visited Baku.

"Congo stands as one of Africa's old oil producers, albeit not a major one. Large companies such as TotalEnegies, Eni, Chevron, and Halliburton exploit offshore oil fields in our territory. We aim to enhance trade between Azerbaijan's state oil company, SOCAR, and the National Petroleum Company of Congo (Société Nationale des Pétroles de Congo - SNPC), recognizing the potential for mutual growth in our partnership. At this juncture, I refrain from assessing the cooperation with Azerbaijan, as we are in the nascent stages of its commencement,” he said.

The minister noted that Congo’s intent is to initiate this collaboration through a robust partnership between the respective national oil entities, SNPC and SOCAR.

“During a productive meeting with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, we engaged in an amicable exchange of perspectives. As politicians, we have agreed that such endeavors must be underpinned by a solid diplomatic relationship," added Gakosso.

Earlier, SOCAR president Rovshan Najaf and Presidential Adviser for International Strategy of the Republic of Congo Francoise Joly discussed potential collaborations in oil and petroleum trading.

During their meeting on March 5 in Baku, discussions encompassed global energy initiatives spearheaded by Azerbaijan, SOCAR's multifaceted operations across different nations, and collaborative ventures with other industry players.

Exploring opportunities for cooperation within the oil and gas sector, including the trading of oil and petroleum products, constituted a focal point of the dialogue. Additionally, both parties exchanged insights regarding the enhancement of human capital and other areas of mutual interest.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn