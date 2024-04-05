GECF eyes Turkmenistan for potential membership

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 5. The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) considers Turkmenistan a potential member, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this opinion was expressed by the Secretary General of the GECF, Mohamed Hamel, during a meeting with the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Qatar, Myratgeldi Seyitmammedov.

During the meeting, the Secretary General of the organization presented to the Ambassador a comprehensive overview of the role of the GECF as an international governmental organization that promotes dialogue and cooperation between member countries, international organizations, and consumer countries.

He noted that Turkmenistan, which has huge reserves of natural gas and is a key exporter of natural gas, could consider it advantageous to join the GECF and participate in its activities.

Furthermore, both sides expressed their desire to explore opportunities for cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the GECF.

The GECF is an intergovernmental organization that provides a framework for exchanging experience and information among its member countries.

With the current number of GECF member countries, it occupies a dominant position in global energy markets, representing 69 percent of global gas reserves, 39 percent of realized production, and 40 percent of global gas exports.

Moreover, the GECF member countries collectively account for more than half of the world's liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports (51 percent).

