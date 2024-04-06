Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Oil prices in Azerbaijan have increased this week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in Azerbaijan, increased by $4.39 (4.96 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $92.79 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $94.72 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $91.85 per barrel.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged $91.21 per barrel this week, which is $4.33, or 4.98 percent, higher than last week. The maximum price was $93.12 per barrel, and the minimum price was $90.27 per barrel.
URALS crude oil price averaged $4.79 (6.9 percent) higher than last week at $74.15 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $76.25 per barrel, and the minimum was $73 per barrel.
The average price for the benchmark oil grade, Dated Brent, rose by $5.11 (5.94 percent) to $91.2 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $93.31 per barrel, and the minimum price was $89.95 per barrel.
|Oil grade/date
|02.04.2024
|03.04.2024
|04.04.2024
|05.04.2024
|Average price
|Azeri LT CIF
|$91,85
|$92,65
|$91,95
|$94,72
|$92,79
|Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|$90,27
|$91,07
|$90,36
|$93,12
|$91,21
|Urals (EX NOVO)
|$73,00
|$74,02
|$73,31
|$76,25
|$74,15
|Dated Brent
|$89,95
|$91,11
|$90,44
|$93,31
|$91,20
