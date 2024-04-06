Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Oil&Gas Materials 6 April 2024 15:16 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Oil prices in Azerbaijan have increased this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in Azerbaijan, increased by $4.39 (4.96 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $92.79 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $94.72 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $91.85 per barrel.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged $91.21 per barrel this week, which is $4.33, or 4.98 percent, higher than last week. The maximum price was $93.12 per barrel, and the minimum price was $90.27 per barrel.

URALS crude oil price averaged $4.79 (6.9 percent) higher than last week at $74.15 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $76.25 per barrel, and the minimum was $73 per barrel.

The average price for the benchmark oil grade, Dated Brent, rose by $5.11 (5.94 percent) to $91.2 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $93.31 per barrel, and the minimum price was $89.95 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 02.04.2024 03.04.2024 04.04.2024 05.04.2024 Average price
Azeri LT CIF $91,85 $92,65 $91,95 $94,72 $92,79
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $90,27 $91,07 $90,36 $93,12 $91,21
Urals (EX NOVO) $73,00 $74,02 $73,31 $76,25 $74,15
Dated Brent $89,95 $91,11 $90,44 $93,31 $91,20

